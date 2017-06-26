Hill was waived by the Timberwolves on Monday, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.

Hill's contract was non-guaranteed for next season if he was waived before the end of June, so the move isn't all that unexpected, especially after the Wolves acquired Jimmy Butler via trade on draft night. With Butler in tow and under contract for two more seasons, the Wolves are expected to ramp up their efforts to return to the postseason, which means clearing as much cap space as possible to pursue impact free agents this offseason. The 29-year-old Hill appeared in only seven games for the Wolves in 2016-17 after falling out of favor with coach Tom Thibodeau early in the year.