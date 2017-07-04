Patton, who suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot during a recent workout, underwent successful surgery to repair the injury and will be sidelined indefinitely.

This is an unfortunate blow for both Patton and the Wolves, who were likely hoping he could get some experience in Summer League. The Wolves haven't set an official timetable for his return yet, but it seems possible he may miss training camp and possibly the preseason. More details should arrive as his rehabilitation progresses.