Towns scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with 18 rebounds, five assists and a block across 37 minutes in a 92-84 win against the Hawks on Wednesday.

Towns pushed his double-double streak to nine games, this time taking advantage of Dwight Howard's absence from the Hawks' lineup to tie his season high rebounding total. Towns also tied his season high turnover total with six-- a decidedly less impressive feat. Despite the turnovers, Towns remains a premier fantasy option. He will battle fellow Kentucky alum, DeMarcus Cousins, on Friday when the Wolves return home to play the Kings.