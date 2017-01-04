Towns scored 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added 15 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 93-91 loss to the 76ers.

He got very little help from his teammates Tuesday, with Zach LaVine the only other player to score more than 10 points. It was Towns' fifth double-double in a row, and he is in the middle of a 10 game run during which he is averaging 4.6 assists. Already an excellent fantasy options, Towns is still improving.