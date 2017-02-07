Towns contributed 35 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during a 115-113 loss to the Heat on Monday.

Towns continued his efficient ways as he shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the fourth consecutive contest. Monday's game also marked the 10th time so far this season the second-year center has scored at least 30 points. The eight rebounds were a bit low for him, showing just how dominant he has been on the glass lately, as it marked his lowest rebounding total in a game since he also grabbed eight boards on Christmas Day against the Thunder.