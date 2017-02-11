Towns scored 36 points (13-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding eight rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes in Friday's 122-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Towns continues to feast from the line as he hasn't missed in his last 22 free-throw attempts. Although he was efficient from the floor, he was outplayed by Anthony Davis and hurt his team with four turnovers on Friday night. Towns is still an elite talent and will look to grab more boards Sunday against the Bulls.