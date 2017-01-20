Towns compiled 37 points (17-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and a steal over 41 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.

Towns was superb in helping the Timberwolves snap a six-game road losing streak, nailing a go-ahead jumper with 45 seconds remaining and scoring 15 points overall in the fourth quarter. Towns scored 27 in the second half overall, often taking advantage of a smaller Clippers lineup. The second-year big man is enjoying his finest month of the season to date, one that's seen him post double-doubles in nine of 10 contests and averages of 23.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals across 38.3 minutes.