Towns compiled 37 points (17-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and a steal over 41 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.

Towns was superb in helping the Timberwolves snap a six-game road losing streak, nailing a go-ahead jumper with 45 seconds remaining and scoring 15 points overall in the fourth quarter. Towns scored 27 in the second half overall, often taking advantage of a smaller Clippers lineup. The second-year big man is enjoying his finest month of the season to date, one that's seen him post double-doubles in nine of 10 contests and averages of 23.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals across 38.3 minutes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola