Towns scored 23 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal over 38 minutes in a 119-105 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.

The Rockets don't have a true center in their rotation outside of Nene, and Towns took advantage of that lack of depth at center by tying his season-high 18 rebounding total. He'll face a tougher test against Oklahoma City's pair of twin towers, Steven Adams and Enes Kanter, for the Wolves' next mathup on Friday. Towns is averaging just seven rebounds in the teams' two prior meetings this season.