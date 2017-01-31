Towns scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) in addition to 12 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 45 minutes during Monday's 111-105 overtime win over the Magic.

Towns provided typically strong outputs in points and rebounds, rounding out his night by providing a strong defensive presence and notching his second-best total in helpers as his team secured the win. He is averaging 30 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two blocks over his last six games -- numbers that are worthy of elite status in any fantasy format.