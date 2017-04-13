Towns finished with 28 points (12-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists and a steal over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 loss against the Rockets.

Towns was a fantasy beast all season, posting three 20-20 games (at least 20 points and 20 rebounds). He also made NBA history becoming the only player to have at least 2,000 points (2,061), 1,000 rebounds (1,007) and 100 3-pointers (101) in a single season. Towns will certainly be in the discussion for the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts next season.