Towns posted 27 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Despite a tough night for the Minnesota offense overall, Towns provided his typically stellar level of production. It was his 10th straight double-double effort, bringing his averages in three February games to a superb 25.7 points and 13.0 rebounds. Towns also continues to provide plenty from long range, as he's now drained multiple threes in four of the last six contests.