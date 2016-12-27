Towns scored 22 points (8-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with eleven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 31 minutes during the Timberwolves 104-90 win over the Hawks on Monday.

While it wasn't Towns highest scoring night of the year, it's hard to complain about a perfect 100 percent night from the field. The second-year center is shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 91.7 percent from the charity stripe in his last five games and has recorded 10 double-doubles in his last 11 games.