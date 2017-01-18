Towns contributed 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds and one block across 43 minutes during a 122-114 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.

Towns followed up a rare game without a double-double against the Mavericks on Sunday with a big one against the Spurs. He was so good that Tom Thibodeau barely took him off the court as Towns tied his season high with a whopping 43 minutes. His averages over the last five games have been monstrous, at 26.2 points on 61.4 percent shooting, 14.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steal per game in that stretch.