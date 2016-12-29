Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts first career triple-double Wednesday
Towns supplied 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes during the Timberwolves' 105-103 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Towns struggled with his shot, especially in comparison to Monday's perfect outing. However, he did hand out a career-high assist total while recording his first triple-double. Towns continues to improve at an incredible rate, and it's scary that the star sophomore is just 21 years old.
