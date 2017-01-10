Towns recorded 34 points (15-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over the Mavericks.

Towns produced across the board against a Mavs front line that lost Andrew Bogut (knee, hamstring) early on, recording his eighth consecutive double-double while totaling his highest scoring output since Dec. 17. While the lone steal was just his third in the last 13 games, Towns continues to produce consistently in every other category and has reaffirmed his status as an elite fantasy asset in just his second professional season.