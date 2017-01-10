Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Produces across board versus Mavericks
Towns recorded 34 points (15-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over the Mavericks.
Towns produced across the board against a Mavs front line that lost Andrew Bogut (knee, hamstring) early on, recording his eighth consecutive double-double while totaling his highest scoring output since Dec. 17. While the lone steal was just his third in the last 13 games, Towns continues to produce consistently in every other category and has reaffirmed his status as an elite fantasy asset in just his second professional season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss to 76ers•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts first career triple-double Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Perfect from the field in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 26 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts 28 points and 15 boards in Monday's win•