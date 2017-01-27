Towns erupted for 33 points (13-23 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes Thursday during a 109-103 loss to Indiana.

Towns was on fire in the first half, scoring 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting, but had a tough time containing Myles Turner on the other end, conceding 13 points to his Pacer counterpart. Although Turner continued his success in the second half, Towns made sure to ramp up his activity as well, scoring 19 points in just 19 minutes while crashing the glass for seven rebounds. Towns now has 15 double-doubles over his last 16 games, and is averaging 24.7 points along with 13.0 rebounds in the month of January.