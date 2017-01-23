Towns recorded 32 points (13-19 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 victory over the Nuggets.

Towns was extremely efficient on the offensive end, shooting 68 percent from the floor while needing just 19 attempts to top the 30-point mark for the second straight game. Furthermore, Towns' four swats represented a season high and the seven dimes he dished out were his second-highest output in that category. He now has three double-doubles in a row after snapping a recent streak and remains one of the premier fantasy assets at his position.