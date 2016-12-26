Towns supplied 26 points (10-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and eight rebounds in 32 minutes during the Timberwolves' 112-100 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

While Towns' streak of 10 straight double-doubles came to an end, this was the 10th time this season that the sophomore has scored 25 points or more. Towns has failed to record a steal or a block in either of the last two contests, but he had only done that once before in 2016-17, and remains an elite option across all fantasy formats.