Towns scored 37 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks in 36 minutes in Saturday's win over Brooklyn.

Towns has been on a roll by scoring 32 or more points in four of his last five games. He's averaging 31.4 points with 11.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks over that span.

