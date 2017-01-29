Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 37 points in Saturday's win
Towns scored 37 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks in 36 minutes in Saturday's win over Brooklyn.
Towns has been on a roll by scoring 32 or more points in four of his last five games. He's averaging 31.4 points with 11.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks over that span.
