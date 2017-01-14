Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Snags 17 boards in victory over Thunder
Towns finished with 29 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) along with 17 rebounds, three blocked shots, two steals and an assist over 37 minutes in a 96-86 victory over the Thunder.
Towns has logged 10 consecutive double-doubles dating back to Dec. 26, and he has grabbed 35 rebounds over his past two outings while swatting three shots in each of his past three starts. He might slow slightly slightly over the next two road outings in Dallas and San Antonio, two teams ranked in the top 5 in points allowed in the Western Conference. Regardless of opponent, he remains an elite fantasy option in his second season in The Association.
