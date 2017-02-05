Dunn (hand) will be available for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.

Dunn missed just one game due to a hand injury but will be available Saturday. There's a chance he'll be on limited minutes however, which could open up time for Tyus Jones as a reserve point guard.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola