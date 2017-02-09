Dunn (hand) was able to put up some shots during Thursday's practice and remains hopeful for a return to the court prior to the All-Star break, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

Dunn was reportedly dressed and available for Wednesday's contest, but as expected, was held out for the fourth straight game. He seems to be progressing well in his recovery, but the most recent comments regarding a return before the All-Star break seem to indicate he could miss another game or two. Dunn's next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Pelicans, so another update on his availability should be given following the team's morning shootaround.