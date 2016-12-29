Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Just two points in Wednesday's loss
Dunn scored two points with three assists in 14 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Denver.
With Ricky Rubio playing well (27 assists and four turnovers his last three games), Dunn hasn't seen much action off the bench the past two weeks. He's averaging just 3.6 points and 1.5 assists in 15.3 minutes over his last eight games.
