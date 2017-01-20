Dunn finished with five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes played Thursday night against the Clippers, when he started the second half after Ricky Rubio was forced to exit due to a hip injury.

Dunn played crunch-time minutes in Minnesota's narrow road victory, proving to be a capable replacement for the injured Rubio. Although it's unclear how Rubio's hip problem will impact his upcoming availability, Dunn's well-rounded, albeit low-volume, performance could earn him more run going forward. In five starts this season, the rookie has averaged 4.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 24.0 minutes per game.