Dunn will be out for Friday's tilt against the Pistons with a sore right hand.

Dunn's absence will likely open up time for Tyus Jones at the point guard slot, who has shown promise in limited minutes. Dunn should be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Grizzlies.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola