Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Out Friday vs. Pistons
Dunn will be out for Friday's tilt against the Pistons with a sore right hand.
Dunn's absence will likely open up time for Tyus Jones at the point guard slot, who has shown promise in limited minutes. Dunn should be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Grizzlies.
