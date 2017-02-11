Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Plays nine minutes in Friday's loss
Dunn (hand) logged nine minutes in Friday's 122-106 loss to the Pelicans, producing zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal.
Dunn hadn't played in any of the Timberwolves' previous four games while nursing a sore right hand, but he slotted back into his usual backup role behind starting point guard Ricky Rubio on Friday. With Rubio taking on a full workload, there was only sparse time left over for Dunn, but the rookie doesn't figure to see a substantial enough of a boost in playing time over the games to come to make much of a splash in season-long formats. Prior to missing time with the injury, Dunn had averaged 2.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game in his last five outings.
