Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Questionable for Monday
Dunn (hand) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.
Dunn missed Friday's game against the Pistons due to soreness in his right hand, and he was also held out Saturday versus the Grizzlies despite suiting up. If his role is once again limited Monday, expect Tyus Jones to see additional minutes at the point behind Ricky Rubio.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Available Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Questionable Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Out Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Will return to the bench Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Will start at point guard Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Minutes extended in Rubio's absence•