Dunn (hand) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.

Dunn missed Friday's game against the Pistons due to soreness in his right hand, and he was also held out Saturday versus the Grizzlies despite suiting up. If his role is once again limited Monday, expect Tyus Jones to see additional minutes at the point behind Ricky Rubio.

