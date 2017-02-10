Dunn (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

The Timberwolves anticipate that Dunn, who has missed the last four games with a sore right hand, will be able to return prior to the All-Star break next weekend, but it's unclear if he'll be back in action Friday. The rookie was at least able to put up some shots during Thursday's practice, so if he's not dealing with much lingering pain leading up to Friday's 8:00 p.m. ET tip off, he could resume his usual duties as the backup point guard. Once Dunn reenters the rotation, Tyus Jones, who has averaged 5.5 points, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game over the last four contests, could see his playing time dry up.