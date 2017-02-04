Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Questionable Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Dunn (hand) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Dunn sat out of Friday's loss to the Pistons in order to rest his ailing hand. His status Saturday will depend on how he is feeling closer to game-time. Tyus Jones picked up Dunn's minutes backing up Ricky Rubio at point guard Friday, and figures to do so again should Dunn ultimately sit out.
