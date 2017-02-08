Dunn (hand) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

The Timberwolves have listed Dunn as questionable ahead of the last two games only for him to end up not playing, so it's possible he could be in line for the same fate again. Dunn's absence has opened the door for Tyus Jones to settle in as the main backup to starting point guard Ricky Rubio. Jones is averaging 5.7 points, 6.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 23.3 minutes per game over the last three contests.