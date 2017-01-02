Dunn posted 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during the Timberwolves' 95-89 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Dunn recorded a career-high three blocks, handed out four dimes for the second straight game, and shot the ball extremely well from the field. The rookie has now received 20 minutes or more nine times this season. Meanwhile, starting point guard Ricky Rubio struggled, finishing with one point while missing all five field-goal attempts in 27 minutes of action. There has been no indication that Rubio's job is in jeopardy, but Dunn could conceivably force his way into somewhat of a time share if he continues to play at such a high level.