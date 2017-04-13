Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Shows preview of future in finale
Dunn wrapped up the regular season with 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 16 assists, two rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 loss against the Rockets.
The rookie had been struggling lately, but he looked awfully smooth distributing the ball in the regular-season finale. Ricky Rubio was a DNP-CD so the Timberwolves could get an extended look at Dunn before heading into the offseason. Rubio is coming off the most productive season of his career, so Dunn will have to fight for minutes heading into 2017-18, but in this one he looked more than capable.
