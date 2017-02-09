Dunn (hand) will be dressed for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, but is not expected to play, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

Dunn has missed the last two games with a wrist injury and the Timberwolves aren't expected to push him back into action too soon, barring an emergency situation. That likely leaves some extra minutes for Tyus Jones, who should jump into the backup point guard spot behind Ricky Rubio. If Dunn doesn't get off the bench, his next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Pelicans.