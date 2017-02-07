Dunn (hand) will be available for Monday's matchup against the Heat, but likely won't play.

Dunn hasn't played in the Timberwolves' past two tilts due to soreness in his hand. In his place, Tyus Jones has been picking up minutes as Ricky Rubio's backup, averaging 19.5 minutes per game over the past two contests.

