Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Will be available Monday vs. Heat
Dunn (hand) will be available for Monday's matchup against the Heat, but likely won't play.
Dunn hasn't played in the Timberwolves' past two tilts due to soreness in his hand. In his place, Tyus Jones has been picking up minutes as Ricky Rubio's backup, averaging 19.5 minutes per game over the past two contests.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Available Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Questionable Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Out Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Will return to the bench Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Will start at point guard Sunday•