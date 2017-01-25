Dunn will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Craig Grialou of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Ricky Rubio (personal) out on Sunday against the Nuggets, Dunn drew the start at point guard, logging 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, nine rebounds, one block and three steals across 34 minutes. It was a very impressive all-around effort for the Timberwolves' rookie, but with Rubio now back with the team and slated to return to the starting lineup, Dunn will head to the bench. Dunn's demotion should mean a significant decrease in fantasy value moving forward, so as long as Rubio is healthy, Dunn remains an unappealing fantasy option.