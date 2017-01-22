Dunn will draw the start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

With Ricky Rubio sidelined due to personal reasons, Dunn will serve as the Timberwolves' primary ball handler Sunday. He played 25 minutes during Thursday's game against the Clippers when Rubio went down with a hip injury, but Dunn could see even more time on the court given the fact he's in the starting lineup.