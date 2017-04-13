Dunn will start at point guard in Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

In a last-second move, the Timberwolves will allow the Rookie Dunn to run with the starting unit in Wednesday's regular season finale. Despite the rookie's recent struggles in April, this likely still means extended minutes for Dunn and a reduced workload for regular starter Ricky Rubio, who had the most productive season of his NBA career. However, Dunn's recent struggles and the uncertainty surrounding Rubio's minutes make both very risky DFS plays for Wednesday night.