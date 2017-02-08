Timberwolves' Lance Stephenson: Could debut Wednesday

Stephenson could make his Timberwolves debut Wednesday against the Raptors, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

Stephenson officially inked a 10-day contract with the Wolves on Wednesday, and coach Tom Thibodeau sounded optimistic about getting the journeyman guard some action against Toronto. That said, considering Stephenson is yet to learn the team's offensive sets, it's unlikely that he'd play enough minutes to warrant any fantasy consideration.