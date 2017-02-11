Timberwolves' Lance Stephenson: Scores just one point in Friday's loss
Stephenson scored one point with three rebounds in 12 minutes in Friday's loss to New Orleans.
Stephenson played 20 minutes in his Wednesday debut with the Timberwolves, but head coach Tom Thibodeau stuck mostly with his starters Friday. It looked like Stephenson could have a larger role than bench players have had this season under Thibodeau, but that doesn't appear to be the case after a second game.
