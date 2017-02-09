Timberwolves' Lance Stephenson: Scores six points in 20 minutes in debut
Stephenson registered six points (3-7 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 112-109 win over the Raptors.
Coach Tom Thibodeau wasted no time in integrating Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract earlier in the day, into the team's rotation, as he played as many minutes as starting shooting guard Brandon Rush. The Timberwolves are in need for more playmakers in the backcourt with Zach LaVine (knee) out for the season, so Stephenson could see his playing time pick up in future games as he becomes more familiar with the Wolves' offensive sets. Considering the multi-category upside he's shown in the past, Stephenson makes for a decent speculative pickup in deeper leagues, but he's not worth inserting in active lineups just yet.
