Timberwolves' Lance Stephenson: Will be active Wednesday

Stephenson will be active for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Stephenson just recently signed a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves, but coach Tom Thibodeau already feels comfortable throwing his newly-acquired veteran into the mix. It seems unlikely that Stephenson plays more than just a few minutes, however, so he'll likely remain off the fantasy radar for now, although it's a situation to monitor moving forward.

