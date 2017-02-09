Timberwolves' Lance Stephenson: Will be active Wednesday
Stephenson will be active for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Stephenson just recently signed a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves, but coach Tom Thibodeau already feels comfortable throwing his newly-acquired veteran into the mix. It seems unlikely that Stephenson plays more than just a few minutes, however, so he'll likely remain off the fantasy radar for now, although it's a situation to monitor moving forward.
