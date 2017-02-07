Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Fewer minutes despite Zach LaVine's injury
Bjelica scored just two points with three rebounds in 14 minutes in Monday's loss to Miami.
Bjelica would appear to have an opening for playing time with Zach LaVine's season-ending knee injury, but he's actually played less than average the past two games (14 minutes per game each game). Brandon Rush hasn't done much with significant minutes in the starting lineup in place of LaVine, so Bjelica may still get a greater opportunity.
