Bjelica scored three points with five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes in Monday's win over Dallas.

Bjelica played more than 25 minutes in a game for just the fourth time this season. He could get more minutes of the bench if Zach LaVine misses time due to a hip injury that forced him out of Monday's game.

