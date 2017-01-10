Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Has larger role in Monday's win
Bjelica scored three points with five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes in Monday's win over Dallas.
Bjelica played more than 25 minutes in a game for just the fourth time this season. He could get more minutes of the bench if Zach LaVine misses time due to a hip injury that forced him out of Monday's game.
