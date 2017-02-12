Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 16 points in 19 minutes
Bjelica posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block across 19 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 win over the Bulls.
Bjelica filled up the stat sheet, making a contribution in every category for just the second time all season. Given that Zach LaVine (knee) is out for the remainder of 2016-17, Bjelica has a decent chance to surpass the 17.9 minutes he averaged last year, especially if he continues to make the most of his opportunities.
