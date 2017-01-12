Bjelica scored eight points with seven rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes in Wednesday's win over Houston.

Brandon Rush, and not Bjelica, was the surprise benefactor of playing time with Zach LaVine out. Bjelica could get more minutes if LaVine remains out as the T-Wolves may distribute minutes in his absence more based on matchups.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola