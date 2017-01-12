Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win
Bjelica scored eight points with seven rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes in Wednesday's win over Houston.
Brandon Rush, and not Bjelica, was the surprise benefactor of playing time with Zach LaVine out. Bjelica could get more minutes if LaVine remains out as the T-Wolves may distribute minutes in his absence more based on matchups.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Has larger role in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores four points in Saturday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: To miss Sunday's game against Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Game-time call Sunday vs. Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ruled out FRiday•