Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Struggling from three-point range
Bjelica scored three points with one assist and was just 1-of-4 from three-point range in 14 minutes in Saturday's win over Brooklyn. He's just 7-for-36 from three-point range in January. "He's a good shooter. As long as he's open, we want him to shoot. That's what keeps a defense honest. We have the belief he's going to make them," head coach Tom Thibodeau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
He's shooting just 29.3 percent from three-point range, which is down from 38.4 percent last season. He'll need to improve from long distance in order to get more minutes off the bench.
