Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Another double-double in loss to Spurs

Rubio posted 21 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 14 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes during a 122-114 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.

The 21 points were a season high for Rubio, who needed just nine shots to get there, as he also attempted a season-high 14 free throws. Rubio has been fantastic as he's found in his groove over the last five games, with averages of 13.2 points, 14.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game in that stretch. The shooting in that stretch is still poor however, at 36.4 percent. With double-digit assist totals in each of his last five games, Rubio appears to be making a more concerted effort to set up his teammates as he had not reached double-digits in assists in six straight games prior to this run.