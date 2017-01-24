Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Back at shootaround Tuesday

Rubio (personal) was present at Tuesday morning's shootaround, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rubio was away from the team for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a personal issue but, as expected, he's rejoined the Wolves and should be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns. As a result expect rookie Kris Dunn, who started Sunday, to shift back to a reserve role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola