Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Continues his very giving ways

Rubio finished with 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with 14 assists, four rebounds and four steals over 36 minutes in Friday's 96-86 win against the Thunder.

Rubio played his first 37 games with six double-digit assist totals, and only one performance with more than 10. Over his past three outings he has 14 or more assists, averaging 15.3. He has really come alive offensively, too, as his four-game double-digit points streak is also a season best.