Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Dishes 12 assists in loss

Rubio scored four points (2-6 FG) and had 12 assists, four steals and two rebounds in 32 minutes Thursday during a 109-103 loss to Indiana.

Rubio really struggled with his shot, as usual with him. He missed both of his three-point attempts, and is now shooting just 24.4 percent from deep on the season. Rubio remains one of the best pure distributors in the league, however, and is now averaging 10.2 assists per game through 12 games in January. He's also been razor sharp at jumping passing lanes for fast-break igniting steals, averaging 2.1 thefts per game in the new year.